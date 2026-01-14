U.S. suspends processing of visas for citizens of 75 countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The U.S. State Department is suspending the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, Trend reports, citing the U.S. State Department.

Unfortunately, the list also includes all South Caucasus republics – Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

The suspension will begin on January 21 and will remain in effect for an unspecified period until the department completes a reassessment of the immigrant visa processing system.

According to the memo of the State Department, consular officers have been instructed to refuse visa applications in line with existing legislation while the State Department reviews its screening and vetting procedures.

In addition, consular staff are directed to deny visas to applicants who are considered likely to become dependent on public benefits, taking into account a wide range of factors, including health condition, age, English language proficiency, financial status and even the potential need for long-term medical care.

The full list of countries includes Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Myanmar, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, North Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.