Iran sets annual foreign currency purchase limits for citizens
Iran has introduced a policy that allows citizens and businesses to conduct foreign currency transactions through an official and transparent platform with mutually agreed exchange rates.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy