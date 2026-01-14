Russia tops list of tourists visiting Azerbaijan in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan during the first 11 months of 2025 declined by 5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Tourism Agency shows that a total of 2,364,251 tourists visited Azerbaijan over the first eleven months of the year, slightly down from 2,412,160 during the same period in 2024.

The top ten countries by tourist arrivals from January through November 2025 were led by Russia with 573,067 visitors, followed by Türkiye with 416,689, Iran with 190,504, India with 151,574, Georgia with 101,142, Saudi Arabia with 99,196, Kazakhstan with 95,952, Pakistan with 81,952, China with 60,636, and Israel with 59,917.

