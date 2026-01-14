Uzbekistan Airways to launch direct flights between Tashkent and Kazakhstan's Atyrau

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Starting from March 30, 2026, Uzbekistan Airways will launch direct flights between Tashkent and the Kazakh city of Atyrau, Trend reports via the airline.

According to Uzbekistan Airways, the flights will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Atyrau is a modern city situated on the banks of the Ural River and is known as one of Kazakhstan’s key business centers.

Uzbekistan Airways is the national air carrier of Uzbekistan. The airline was established in 1992 and is based at Tashkent International Airport. As of January 2026, the carrier’s fleet comprises 47 aircraft.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel