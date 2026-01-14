Azerbaijan set to establish e-culture platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. An e-culture platform will be established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Azerbaijani Culture—2040" cultural concept, approved by the relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the concept, the establishment of the platform will be guaranteed to consolidate and harmonize state information resources within the cultural sector and to execute a cohesive communication strategy in Azerbaijan.

Thus, from 2026 through 2028, it's planned to establish the above platform, test it, and ensure accessibility to culture and broad participation in creativity through the platform.