Azerbaijan’s aviation sector marked by sustainable growth and international recognition in 2025 (PHOTO)

Throughout 2025, Azerbaijan’s aviation sector has maintained a trajectory of sustainable development, characterized by growing transit potential and strengthened international confidence. The provision of air navigation services to more than 342,000 flights within the country’s airspace, representing a 10.5% increase compared to 2024, clearly demonstrates the reliability of the aviation infrastructure and the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s position as a regional transportation hub.

The peak period of air traffic activity occurred during the summer months. A historic record was registered on 9 August 2025, when 1,101 flights were managed within a single day.

Transit flights accounted for 76% of total operations, exceeding 261,000 flights over the year. Transit traffic increased by approximately 14%. Among the leading global airlines utilizing Azerbaijan’s airspace for transit operations were Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Thai Airways, and Lufthansa.

Passenger Traffic Growth at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

Throughout 2025, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served more than 7.640 million passengers.

International routes accounted for 6.895 million passengers. Of this volume, 51.2% were carried by foreign airlines, while 3.362 million passengers were transported by the national carrier.

During the year, flights were operated to 75 international destinations by 40 foreign airlines. The most popular destinations included Istanbul, Tbilisi, Dubai, Ankara, and Moscow.

At the same time, the number of transit passengers passing through Heydar Aliyev International Airport approximately 974,000 — an increase of approximately 30% compared to 750,000 recorded in 2024.

Positive Performance of the National Carrier AZAL

In 2025, the national airline Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) transported 4.16 million passengers. On the Baku–Nakhchivan route, passenger numbers reached 735,000.

While overall passenger traffic increased by 2%, the number of flights operated on this route grew by 6%, reaching a total of 7,261 flights.

Aviation Infrastructure Development and Strengthening of International Standing

The year 2025 also marked a significant strategic milestone in Azerbaijan’s aviation history. The third international airport constructed in the liberated territories - Lachin International Airport was officially commissioned. This project makes a substantial contribution to regional socio-economic development and reinforces Karabakh’s position on the country’s aviation map.

In addition, Heydar Aliyev International Airport was once again awarded the title of “Best Airport in Central Asia and the CIS” at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, reaffirming its status as a leading regional hub. The airport also achieved Level 3 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program, began participation in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program implemented by ACI World, and successfully passed the APEX in Safety evaluation.

Strengthening AZANS’ International Role

During this period, Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Control (AZANS) significantly strengthened its position on international platforms. The organization participated in the CANSO ANSP Summit and Airspace World 2025, established strategic cooperation with the UK’s NATS, and expanded partnerships with ICAO and other leading international ANSPs.

AZANS was also announced as the winner in the “Collaboration and Community” category at the ATM Awards 2024.

Overall, the results of 2025 once again confirm that Azerbaijan’s aviation sector is developing in a consistent and systematic manner, strengthening international integration, enhancing safety standards, and consolidating its position as a strategic leader in the region.