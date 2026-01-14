Turkmenistan rescues 14 crew members from distressed Iranian cargo ship in Caspian Sea

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 14. Turkmenistan’s coastal services came to the rescue of 14 crew members from the Iranian cargo vessel Rona after an SOS signal echoed across the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The alert was received on January 14, 2026, and Turkmen authorities responsible for emergency prevention and response promptly took all necessary measures in accordance with international maritime safety rules.

All 14 people on board, reportedly citizens of Iran and India, were successfully rescued. Turkmen authorities are currently carrying out the procedures required under international regulations.

The Rona vessel is primarily used for the transport of general cargo or dry bulk goods. It frequently operates in the Caspian Sea, with its current position often reported in or around Russian inland waterways and its destination typically a port in Iran, such as Bandar Amirabad.

