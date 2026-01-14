Azerbaijan to establish projects on native writers, artists and literature abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The "Writers in Residence in Azerbaijan," "Artisans in Azerbaijan," and "Azerbaijani Literature Abroad" projects will be established, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Azerbaijani Culture—2040" cultural concept, approved by the relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the concept, the "Writers in Residence in Azerbaijan" project will be established to develop the Azerbaijani literary environment in line with the global literary environment, facilitate the inclusion of the process of creating literary works into the publishing value chain, and benefit from the experience of renowned foreign writers.

Besides, the "Azerbaijani Literature Abroad" project will be established to promote Azerbaijani literature, including Azerbaijani scientific literature, and to systematically translate and spread it in the official languages ​​of the United Nations, Turkic languages, and other languages.

In addition, the "Artists in Azerbaijan" project will be launched to facilitate the synergistic growth of Azerbaijani art alongside global art movements and to enhance international cultural dialogue.