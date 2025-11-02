Lufthansa to resume flights to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Lufthansa is set to restart its flights to Iran next month, according to an Iranian aviation official, following the recent decision by Austrian Airlines – a member of the Lufthansa Group – to resume its direct Vienna-Tehran-Vienna route after a months-long suspension, Trend reports.

Ramin Kashaf-Azar, acting CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City Company, said that Austrian Airlines will operate its first returning flight in the early hours of Monday, marking the carrier’s comeback to Tehran.

“The flight will arrive at Imam Khomeini International Airport at 2:30 a.m. and depart at 3:20 a.m.,” Kashaf-Azar stated, noting that the airline will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.