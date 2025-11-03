Iran unveils cargo handling volume at Western ports of Hormozgan Province in 7M2025
Cargo handling at the western ports of Iran’s Hormozgan Province grew during the first seven months of the current Iranian year, marking a rise in both oil and non-oil goods.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy