Iran’s nuclear playbook faces fresh read by IAEA watchdogs, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is conducting inspections at at least two Iranian facilities (the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and the Tehran Research Reactor), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and the work is being carried out within the framework of the safeguards agreement.

Baghaei added that Iran has a parliamentary law on cooperation with the IAEA. All processes are carried out within the framework of this law. According to this law, the agency's inspectors carry out their inspections on the basis of a decision by the Supreme National Security Council.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that inspections of some Iranian nuclear facilities, including the fuel rod assembly at the Bushehr nuclear power plant and the Tehran research reactor, which produces radioisotopes, are a normal process.

Meanwhile, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA has been reduced to a minimum since military airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a decree suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to a law passed by the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are prohibited from entering the country to conduct inspections. The agency's inspectors may be allowed to enter the country only if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of nuclear facilities are guaranteed.