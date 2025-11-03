Shell introduces onboard monitoring system to prevent equipment failures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Shell Marine has introduced the Shell Marine Sensor Service (SMSS), a new onboard monitoring system that delivers real-time insights into oil and equipment condition to help shipping operators enhance uptime and operational resilience, Trend reports.

Described as a "digital deckhand", the plug-and-play system continuously tracks oil health, enabling crews to detect and address maintenance issues before they become critical. It provides 24/7 offline readings with instant alerts on potential problems such as water ingress or oil degradation.

Data from the sensors can also be shared with Shell’s Technical Experts onshore for detailed analysis and tailored maintenance advice.

Shell Marine President Houda Dabboussi said the service helps operators "act on issues earlier, extend equipment life and reduce the risk of costly downtime".

Building on Shell’s existing monitoring solutions, SMSS complements oil sample testing and supports a proactive, condition-based approach to vessel maintenance across all engine types.