Azerbaijani parliament speaker attends inauguration ceremony of Grand Egyptian Museum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has attended the inauguration ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum in the course of her working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Trend reports.

The address of President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah As-Sisi to the participants was read aloud at the ceremony attended by various Heads of State, Government and Parliament. Also, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly delivered a welcoming speech.

The inauguration ceremony was continued with an artistic programme demonstrating the culture of Egypt, whereupon an exhibition of the most symbolic artefacts of the museum was held.

It should be mentioned that the museum holds exhibits pertaining to various periods of the Egyptian Civilisation as well as more than 100,000 artifacts.