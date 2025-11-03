Azerbaijan opens tender for construction of 5th residential area buildings in Aghdam city

Azerbaijan’s Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts has announced a tender for construction work in quarter O-122 of residential area No. 5 in Aghdam city. The participation fee is 1,505 manat ($890), and proposals must be submitted by 12:00 (GMT+4) on November 21, 2025

