Iran takes efforts within framework of flare gas collection projects
Iran aims to collect 90 percent of flare gas by 2027, NIOC Managing Director Hamid Bovard said. 12 contracts will capture 300 million cubic feet per day, with 18 more planned. The projects will add 200 million cubic feet per day to the gas network, supply 800,000 tons of liquefied gas annually, and cut 30,000 tons of greenhouse gases daily.
