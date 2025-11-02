"How Much is Enough?" inclusive dance performance presented within "Art Weekend" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. An inclusive dance performance titled "How Much is Enough?" was presented at the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater as part of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" project, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, the initiator of the "Art Weekend" project, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, attended the event.

The theater-dance performance, prepared by the DanceAbility Azerbaijan collective, serves as an artistic response to the ecological and social challenges of the modern era.

Created in the context of COP29 held in Baku in 2024, the performance explores the impact of everyday choices—from the clothes we wear to the waste we generate—on the planet’s condition and humanity’s future.

Speaking to AZERTAC’s correspondent, Nigar Sultanova, Director of DanceAbility Azerbaijan, noted that the idea for the performance emerged amid growing public attention to climate change and environmental issues, which became the central theme of 2024.

The concept is based on personal stories related to items that participants have carefully preserved over the years.

During their research, the DanceAbility Azerbaijan team discovered that approximately 92 million tons of textile waste are generated worldwide each year, and people, on average, wear 36% less clothing than before. This finding inspired the collective to create "How Much is Enough?", a performance dedicated to consumer culture and sustainable development.

The production examines the connection between humans, consumption, and water—one of the planet’s most vital resources.

Through movement, storytelling, and collective memory, the performance reveals the links between overconsumption, pollution, and ocean health, promoting the principles of sustainable development and a circular economy.

At the conclusion of the event, Nigar Sultanova expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Leyla Aliyeva for their support and for creating the conditions that made it possible to realize this project, which brings together professional and amateur dancers, people with diverse abilities, and varied experiences.

Established in 2017, DanceAbility Azerbaijan has made a lasting impact on thousands of lives, contributing to the creation of a society that values diversity, equality, and inclusivity.