Large-scale geological work underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur for several months - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 3 November 2025 14:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. On my instructions, large-scale geological work has been underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur for several months, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

Inviting Azerbaijani scientists to participate in these efforts, the President said: “I am also giving instructions to state structures. I believe that in the next few months, we will receive very good news.”

