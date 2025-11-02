Iran’s intention is not to build nuclear weapons but to meet country’s needs through nuclear industry, Pezeshkian says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Iran’s intention in developing its nuclear industry is not to produce nuclear weapons but to meet the country’s needs, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a meeting with officials in the nuclear industry, Trend reports.

According to him, there is a deliberate campaign against Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities. Public opinion is being shaped to portray Iran’s nuclear program as one aimed at building atomic weapons. However, the nuclear industry represents a vast collection of scientific and industrial capabilities and potential.

Pezeshkian added that producing an atomic bomb is only one of the possible negative outcomes of this field, while most of it is directed toward addressing humanity’s fundamental needs.

He noted that Iranian nuclear scientists are making progress in the production of radioisotopes and the development of new medical technologies. He emphasized that closely and rapidly advancing this field is a vital necessity.

The Iranian president also said that scientists in Iran’s nuclear industry should enhance their expertise in various areas, including water, agriculture, and the environment.