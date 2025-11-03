Azerbaijan, bp looking into new energy connections across Caspian Sea, Asia, and Africa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan and bp discussed opportunities to establish new energy connections in the Caspian Sea, Asia, and Africa regions, the country’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"During our working visit to the United Arab Emirates, we met with Gordon Birrell, bp’s Executive Vice President for Production and Operations.

Our discussions covered opportunities to enhance energy supply and advance exploration and production projects in the oil and gas sector. We also reviewed prospects for establishing new connections across the Caspian Sea, Asia, and Africa regions, as well as assessing broader investment potential.

The meeting highlighted the mutual prospects of diversifying joint activities between SOCAR and bp, built on a reliable partnership and strengthened regional synergy," the post reads.

bp has operated in Azerbaijan for more than 33 years, establishing its inaugural office in Baku in June 1992. The corporation engages in multiple production sharing agreements with the Azerbaijani government, including the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field and the Shah Deniz gas field. The significant "Contract of the Century" for the ACG oilfield was executed in September 1994, with initial oil production commencing from the Chirag platform in November 1997.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel