Victory Run concludes in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The fifth charity run, called Victory Run, dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Great Victory in the Patriotic War, took place in Baku, Trend reports.

The competition took place in the Seaside National Park and brought together over 1,700 participants.

Participants completed a 10-kilometer race, after which the winners were determined.

Bakhtiyar Askerli finished first among the men, Fagat Guliyev took second place, and Elshad Nasibov took third.

In the women's category, Anna Yusupova won, followed by Nataliya Vallek and Yulia Belkova.