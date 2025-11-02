Iran's non-oil exports to Türkiye elevate in 7M2025
Iran’s non-oil exports to Türkiye reached $3.71 billion and 7.31 million tons in the first seven months of the current Iranian year, marking increases of 11.9 percent in value and 15.8 percent in volume compared to last year. Overall trade between the two countries totaled $9.07 billion and 11.7 million tons, with value down 12.2 percent but volume up 10.8 percent year-on-year.
