Azerbaijan applauds UNESCO’s proclamation of World Turkic Language Family Day, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan welcomes the proclamation of December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day, the country's foreign ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"15 December has officially been proclaimed as World Turkic Language Family Day as per the landmark decision by UNESCO during the 43rd Session of the General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.



The chosen date honors the day when the Orkhon Inscriptions, the earliest written monuments that reveal the profound common roots and shared history of all Turkic languages, were deciphered.



Azerbaijan welcomes this vital step in celebrating our rich linguistic heritage, promoting global cultural diversity, and strengthening the bonds within the Turkic world," the ministry added.

