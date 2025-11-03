Water treatment facility with desalination unit inaugurated in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. A new water treatment facility equipped with a desalination unit has been inaugurated in Turkmenistan’s Balkan region, Trend reports.

The plant has a design capacity of 20,000 cubic meters of drinking water per day. The facility was constructed by specialists from the Hossarlyk Business Association under the order of the Capital Construction Department of the Balkan Regional Administration. Its commissioning coincides with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The inaugural event saw participation from delegates of the Balkan velayat and district governance structures, esteemed elders of Turkmenistan, and affiliates of the Balkanwelaýatagyzsuw consortium.



Local authorities assert that the newly established infrastructure will facilitate a consistent provision of potable water for the inhabitants of the Esenguly district and adjacent locales, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life within the area.

It is noteworthy that Turkmenistan's per capita water use is approximately 5,500 cubic meters, the highest rate globally. The ordinary Turkmen consumes four times the amount of water as a normal US citizen and thirteen times that of people of China.

