KazMunayGas and TotalEnergies discuss progress on North Caspian Project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), and Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, convened in Abu Dhabi to discuss the ongoing progress of the North Caspian project in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing KazMunayGas.

According to Khassenov, the project has demonstrated stable oil and gas production this year, reaffirming the strong potential of the Kashagan field. He emphasized the importance of ensuring efficient and timely implementation of future development stages, as well as strengthening local content and increasing the share of Kazakh professionals involved in the project.

The North Caspian Project is the first major offshore oil and gas development in Kazakhstan. It covers three fields: Kashagan, Kairan, and Aktoty.

The sides also discussed expanding cooperation in renewable energy. In particular, they reviewed progress on the joint Mirny project in the Zhambyl region, which involves the construction of a 1 GW wind power plant.

“This is one of the first large-scale projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Kazakhstan. It is also notable that the facility will be equipped with an advanced energy storage system. Both companies are now focused on completing internal corporate procedures and design work to move to the next practical stage of implementation,” Khassenov said.