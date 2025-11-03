Uzbekistan grants visa-free entry to US citizens starting 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Starting January 1, 2026, US citizens will be able to visit Uzbekistan without a visa for up to 30 days, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on November 3.

According to the document, the initiative aims to strengthen trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian relations between the two countries and to promote mutual tourism.

Since 2021, US citizens aged 55 and older have already been allowed to visit Uzbekistan for tourism purposes without a visa for up to 30 days.