Azerbaijan set to debut at Caspian Sea commission, bringing homegrown research

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Commission for the conservation and rational use of aquatic biological resources and management of shared stocks of such resources of the Caspian Sea, established under the agreement on September 29, 2014, on their protection and management, is set to begin its work later this November, Jeyhun Aliyev, Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center, told Trend.

Aliyev noted that the commission will convene this year in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

“The commission meets once a year and determines the overall fishing quota for the Caspian Sea. Representatives of the authorized institutions from the five Caspian littoral states will participate in the meeting. This year, Azerbaijan will be among the members of the commission,” Aliyev explained.

The official added that in previous years, Azerbaijan relied solely on research conducted by the Russian Federation, but now the country will have its own data and findings to present independently.