KazMunayGas, Baker Hughes intend to strengthen technological partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Chairman of KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov, met with Baker Hughes President Lorenzo Simonelli in Abu Dhabi to discuss expanding cooperation, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

In the course of the conversation, the prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of technology, spare parts production, localization of oilfield services, and training of Kazakhstani specialists were discussed.

According to Khassenov, one of KazMunayGas's key priorities is to create new production facilities, develop domestic value, and expand the capabilities of domestic companies in servicing, repairing, and technically diagnosing equipment.

In this regard, KMG proposed that BH focus on the localization of goods, as well as the organization of repair work in Kazakhstan within the framework of ongoing projects.