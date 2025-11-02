KazMunayGas records growth in oil transportation by Kazakhstan-China Pipeline
Photo: KazMunayGas
During the period spanning January to September 2025, the throughput metrics for the LLP Kazakhstan–China Pipeline, operated by KazMunayGas (KMG), exhibited a notable uptick of 4.7 percent, culminating in a total of 7.242 million tons transported.
