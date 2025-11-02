National Iranian Oil Company seeks to boost production hand-in-hand with private sector

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) aims to raise crude oil production by 250,000 barrels per day and refining by 520,000 barrels with private sector support. Contracts worth $1.6 billion have been signed to boost gas production, including at the Gordan and Pazen fields. By March 20, 2026, three to four more gas sector contracts are expected.

