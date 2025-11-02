Exhibitions open at Stone Chronicle Museum within “Art Weekend” festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. As part of the “Art Weekend” festival enriching Baku’s cultural life, the exhibitions “Baku Steel Art 2025” and “The Last Wave” have opened at the Stone Chronicle Museum, Trend reports.

The initiator of the “Art Weekend” project, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, along with Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva, attended the event and familiarized themselves with the exhibitions.

The “Baku Steel Art 2025” exhibition serves as a meeting point of art and steel — a bridge of creativity designed to inspire future generations. The displayed works combine the rigidity of technology with the delicacy of artistic expression. Artists have breathed new life into steel, transforming it into original and unique sculptures. The exhibits, created through various artistic approaches, blend the aesthetic values of steel art with contemporary fine arts, revealing new forms of creative expression.

Romanian sculptor Ciprian Hopirtean, author of the work “Earth and Fire,” emphasized that his piece tells a story of war. He noted that the project was inspired by his two-year experience in the restoration of the Aghdam Juma Mosque, saying: “The mosque’s walls are full of bullet marks and burn stains. I witnessed firsthand what war can do there.”

The “The Last Wave” exhibition features a kinetic installation by Elvin Nabizade, known for his sculpture and installation works. The piece invites viewers into two parallel worlds unfolding between sound and movement.

“The Last Wave” consists of percussion instruments arranged in two monumental frames and suspended in separate rooms. The instruments, hanging from the ceiling, move in a slow and rhythmic motion — subtle yet persistent, like the breath of the sea. The installation develops across two contrasting atmospheres.

In the first room, illuminated with blue-silver light, the sea appears calm and distant. The frozen silence of winter lingers in the air, carrying the quiet rhythm of nature, as the sound of waves echoes faintly. In the second room, golden and vibrant light reflects the warmth of the summer sun and the shimmer of moving water. The mechanical rhythm becomes more dynamic, evoking a lively sea in motion.

A dialogue emerges between these two worlds — the same sound in two different moods, the same sea breathing through two seasons.