Economy Materials 2 November 2025 10:41 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 2

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 2, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies dropped compared to November 1.

The official rate for $1 is 572,435 rials, while one euro is valued at 663,484 rials. On November 1, the euro was priced at 657,795 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 2

Rial on November 1

1 US dollar

USD

572,435

569,926

1 British pound

GBP

752,838

748,766

1 Swiss franc

CHF

710,793

709,910

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,302

60,039

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,584

56,327

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,442

88,088

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,444

6,421

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,871

155,187

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,864,033

1,857,478

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,768

201,852

100 Japanese yen

JPY

371,646

369,953

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,642

73,329

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,487,843

1,481,307

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

407,850

406,745

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

327,349

326,382

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,070

32,886

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,616

13,553

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,079

7,052

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,262

156,573

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,697

43,408

1 Syrian pound

SYP

52

52

1 Australian dollar

AUD

374,496

373,089

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,649

151,980

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,522,434

1,515,761

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

440,410

437,895

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

468,027

465,965

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,783

18,707

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

402,563

401,118

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,174

104,767

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,472

80,070

100 Thai baht

THB

1,775,080

1,762,721

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,608

135,962

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

400,490

398,953

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

807,384

803,845

1 euro

EUR

663,484

657,795

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,040

107,559

1 Georgian lari

GEL

211,258

210,387

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,417

34,236

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,605

8,536

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

168,149

167,375

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,534

335,251

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

974,459

971,146

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,985

61,823

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,679

162,997

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,565

2,567

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 842,889 rials and $1 costs 727,220 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,339 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 706,039 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.23-1.26 million rials.

