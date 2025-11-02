Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 2, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies dropped compared to November 1.

The official rate for $1 is 572,435 rials, while one euro is valued at 663,484 rials. On November 1, the euro was priced at 657,795 rials.

Currency Rial on November 2 Rial on November 1 1 US dollar USD 572,435 569,926 1 British pound GBP 752,838 748,766 1 Swiss franc CHF 710,793 709,910 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,302 60,039 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,584 56,327 1 Danish krone DKK 88,442 88,088 1 Indian rupee INR 6,444 6,421 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,871 155,187 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,864,033 1,857,478 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,768 201,852 100 Japanese yen JPY 371,646 369,953 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,642 73,329 1 Omani rial OMR 1,487,843 1,481,307 1 Canadian dollar CAD 407,850 406,745 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 327,349 326,382 1 South African rand ZAR 33,070 32,886 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,616 13,553 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,079 7,052 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,262 156,573 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,697 43,408 1 Syrian pound SYP 52 52 1 Australian dollar AUD 374,496 373,089 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,649 151,980 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,522,434 1,515,761 1 Singapore dollar SGD 440,410 437,895 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 468,027 465,965 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,783 18,707 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 402,563 401,118 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,174 104,767 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,472 80,070 100 Thai baht THB 1,775,080 1,762,721 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,608 135,962 1,000 South Korean won KRW 400,490 398,953 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 807,384 803,845 1 euro EUR 663,484 657,795 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,040 107,559 1 Georgian lari GEL 211,258 210,387 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,417 34,236 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,605 8,536 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 168,149 167,375 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,534 335,251 100 Philippine pesos PHP 974,459 971,146 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,985 61,823 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,679 162,997 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,565 2,567

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 842,889 rials and $1 costs 727,220 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,339 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 706,039 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.23-1.26 million rials.

