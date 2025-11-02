Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil field posts higher production levels

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 2. Oil and gas condensate production for KMG at the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan reached 6.093 million tons, equivalent to 179,000 barrels per day, from January through September 2025, Trend reports via the KazMunayGas (KMG).

Meanwhile, compared to the same period in 2024, production increased by 41.8 percent.

Associated gas production at Tengiz rose by 49.5 percent, totaling 3.499 billion cubic meters. The growth was driven by the commissioning of the Third Generation Plant under the Future Growth Project in January 2025. This project aims to boost annual oil output at Tengiz by an additional 12 million tons.

Tengiz is one of the largest oil fields in Kazakhstan. Located in the Atyrau region in western Kazakhstan, the field was discovered in 1979 and holds estimated oil reserves of around 3.1 billion tons. The operating company, Tengizchevroil LLP, is a joint venture between Chevron (50 percent), ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures Inc. (25 percent), KazMunayGas (20 percent), and LUKOIL (5 percent).

Overall, oil and gas condensate production of KMG increased by 10 percent to 19.843 million tons from January through September 2025 compared to the same period of 2024.

KazMunayGas is Kazakhstan’s leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, managing assets throughout the full production cycle - from exploration and production of hydrocarbons to transportation, refining, and specialized services. Established in 2002, KMG represents the interests of Kazakhstan in the national oil and gas industry.