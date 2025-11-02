“I Am Water” exhibition opens as part of "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" arts festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. As part of the “Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW” arts festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the “I Am Water” exhibition has opened at the Zaman Art Gallery.

The exhibition features works by more than 20 artists, including Tahir Shikhaliyev, Aylin Mammadli, Diana Aliyeva, Mahammad Orujov, Eldar Babazade, Sayali Mammadova, Orkhan Garayev, Inna Kostina, Afaq Akbarova, Adil Shikhaliyev, Mir Azer Abdullayev, Gunel Ravilova, Aynura Mahmudova, Gulnara Khalilova, Nigar Familsoy, Vugar Ali, Fazila Rajabova, Javid Mammadov, Soltan Soltanli, Vusala Agharaziyeva, Rafail Aliyev, Sarkhan Gadzhiev, Fidan Zaman, and Novruz Balabeyov.

The concept of the exhibition aims to awaken in viewers not only the aesthetic perception of water but also a sense of unity with its essence — to remind that within each person flows their own river, carrying memory, pain, light, and hope.

Through poetic reflections, the exhibition conveys the spirit of water: its fluidity, strength, and mystery. It speaks of water as both origin and reflection — the source of life and an eternal witness to human emotion and transformation.

The “I Am Water” exhibition will be open to visitors at the Zaman Art Gallery until November 16.

From October 31 to November 2, Baku will host the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" arts festival, which brings together art, culture, and ecology. The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan. The author and initiator of the project is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

This immersive project will transform Baku into a living space of modern creativity, dialogue, and discovery. Special focus will be given to the ecological situation of the world’s oceans and seas, presented through the language of art. The main theme of the festival — water — symbolizes life, renewal, and sustainable development. As a symbol of resilience, renewal, and collective memory, water has been chosen as the central element of Art Weekend, fostering a meaningful dialogue between Azerbaijan and the international art community.