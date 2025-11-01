Azerbaijan tallies its loan investments in transport and communications by early Oct. 2025
Loan investments in Azerbaijan’s transport and communications sector by banks and non-bank institutions totaled 2.09 billion manat ($1.2 billion) as of October 1, 2025. This marks a monthly increase of 172.6 million manat ($101 million), or nine percent, and a year-on-year rise of 321.4 million manat ($189 million)
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy