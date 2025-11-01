Azerbaijan tallies its loan investments in transport and communications by early Oct. 2025

Loan investments in Azerbaijan’s transport and communications sector by banks and non-bank institutions totaled 2.09 billion manat ($1.2 billion) as of October 1, 2025. This marks a monthly increase of 172.6 million manat ($101 million), or nine percent, and a year-on-year rise of 321.4 million manat ($189 million)

