Ukraine strengthens trade link with Azerbaijan via non-oil imports in 9M2025

Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $147.3 million to Ukraine from January through September 2025. This marks an increase of $67 million, or 83.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2024. In September alone, exports reached $15.5 million, up $7 million, or nearly double, year on year.

