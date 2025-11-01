Azerbaijani judokas claim gold at U-23 European Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijani judoka Kenan Nasibov (over 100 kg) captured the gold medal at the U-23 European Judo Championships, held in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, Trend reports.

In the final bout, Nasibov defeated Poland’s Jakub Sordil to claim the European champion title.

Another Azerbaijani judoka, Omar Rajabli (81 kg), secured a silver medal after losing in the final to Italy’s Manuel Parlati.

In the 90 kg category, compatriots Vugar Talibov and Aslan Kotsoyev faced each other in the bronze medal match, with Kotsoyev emerging victorious to take third place.

A day earlier, Islam Rahimov (66 kg) also won gold, adding another European champion title to Azerbaijan’s impressive tally.