Azerbaijan's several education facilities open tender for repair services

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Science and Education has initiated a procurement process for the refurbishment of multiple educational infrastructures. The entry fee is set at 1,500 manat ($880), with the deadline for submissions established at 09:30 (GMT+4) on November 14, 2025, at which point the submission portal will be activated.

