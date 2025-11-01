Azerbaijan's several education facilities open tender for repair services
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Science and Education has initiated a procurement process for the refurbishment of multiple educational infrastructures. The entry fee is set at 1,500 manat ($880), with the deadline for submissions established at 09:30 (GMT+4) on November 14, 2025, at which point the submission portal will be activated.
