Georgia and Hungary commit to expanding bilateral and regional cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The ministers discussed key areas of the strategic partnership between Georgia and Hungary, as well as their relations with the European Union. Bochorishvili expressed gratitude to her Hungarian counterpart for Hungary’s steadfast support and underscored the importance of continued dialogue among partners as Georgia advances on its path toward EU integration.

The two sides also exchanged views on current regional developments and reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation across various fields to further strengthen bilateral relations.