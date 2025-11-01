U.S. coal exports drop in 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. U.S. coal exports declined 11% in the first half of 2025, totaling 46.8 million short tons (MMst), according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau released by the Energy Information Administration, Trend reports.

Steam coal exports fell 10% to 22.5 MMst, while metallurgical coal exports dropped 13% to 24.2 MMst compared with the same period in 2024. Reduced shipments to China were the main driver of the decline, accounting for 73% of the total drop. Exports to China fell to 4.4 MMst, with metallurgical coal down 76% and steam coal down 68% from 1H24.

The decrease follows Chinese trade measures, including a 15% tariff on U.S. coal in February and a 34% reciprocal tariff in April, as well as broader global market pressures from declining coal prices amid abundant supply and weak demand.

Domestically, U.S. coal consumption for electric power has increased due to higher demand and rising natural gas prices, partially offsetting lower exports.