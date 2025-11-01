Azerbaijani Parliament speaker visits Egypt

Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in Cairo, Egypt, on a working visit, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Gafarova was welcomed at the International Airport by Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Walid Shams, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Elkhan Polukhov and other officials.

As part of the visit, she will participate in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

