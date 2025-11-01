KazMunayGas sees drop in oil shipments across Caspian Sea

Photo: Screenshot from official video of KazMunayGas company

KazMunayGas (KMG) reported a 14.1 percent decrease in marine oil transportation across the Caspian Sea from January through September 2025. The decline reflects reduced shipments on the Aktau–Baku route and the temporary withdrawal of tankers for modernization, underscoring weaker transport dynamics in the Caspian direction.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register