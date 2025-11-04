Kazakhstan records historic grain and crop harvest in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 4. Kazakhstan has recorded its highest-ever harvest of grains and other agricultural crops, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov announced during a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the 2025 harvest season demonstrated stable growth in the country’s agricultural output. “This year has been record-breaking not only for grains but also for other high-yield and in-demand crops such as legumes and oilseeds, which were prioritized in the diversification of cultivated areas,” Saparov said.

Grain harvesting across the country has now been completed. From 16 million hectares, farmers collected 27.1 million tons of grain, with an average yield of 17 centners per hectare, up from 16.2 in 2024.

Wheat output reached 20.3 million tons from 12.2 million hectares, half a million tons higher than last year’s level. Despite a reduction of nearly 900,000 hectares in wheat planting as part of diversification efforts, production not only remained stable but increased significantly.

Barley production totaled around 4 million tons, maintaining last year’s level. For the first time, legume production reached 1 million tons, while oilseed harvests hit a record 4.3 million tons, with harvesting still ongoing.

In addition, farmers collected 2.9 million tons of potatoes, 3.8 million tons of vegetables, and 2.6 million tons of melons. Cotton harvesting has also concluded. Thanks to the adoption of modern cultivation technologies, including drip irrigation, some farms achieved yields of up to 50 centners per hectare. Overall, cotton output reached 428,000 tons - 42 percent higher than in 2024.