Azerbaijan weighing opportunities for developing export strategies in OIC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. An exchange of views was held on the topic of developing and improving export strategies in the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the participation of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev attended the 41st meeting of the OIC Standing Committee on Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The meeting emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to deepening multilateral cooperation and economic integration with the OIC member states.

The event provided information on the measures implemented in Azerbaijan to diversify export markets and expand non-oil and gas exports, as well as projects that increase access to European and OIC markets.

Besides, the event noted that the implementation of exchange programs for small and medium-sized business exporters and joint projects in industry, renewable energy, agriculture, and other areas can contribute to further strengthening existing economic and trade relations.

The favorable business and investment environment formed in Azerbaijan, promising directions for cooperation, opportunities for industrial zones, as well as tax and customs privileges applied in the liberated territories, and other incentive mechanisms were brought to the attention of the event participants.

The meeting, held with the participation of heads of relevant state bodies of the member countries of the organization, discussed the implementation of the "OIC-2025: Action Program," the impact of global economic trends on the member countries of the OIC, the development of trade relations within the OIC, increasing the role of the private sector in economic cooperation, deepening financial cooperation, improving transport and communication infrastructure, and other relevant issues.

The OIC Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) serves as the principal forum for economic and trade collaboration among the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Established in 1981, it aims to promote development, share best practices, and execute joint initiatives in areas such as trade, investment, and agriculture. COMCEC, presided over by the President of Türkiye, convenes annually to promote economic integration among the Islamic community.

