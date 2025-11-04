Azerbaijan teams up with Turkish company on green energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ The Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has reached an agreement with Türkiye’s Ataseven Group to establish cooperation in the field of green energy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

Deputy Minister Samir Valiyev met with a delegation led by Mustafa Ataseven, Chairman of Ataseven Group, which is in the thick of Türkiye’s wind energy sector.

During the meeting, the Turkish side shared the scoop on the company’s know-how in whipping up wind power plants, churning out turbine gear, and sending both the gear and the energy they generate across borders. The sides discussed opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in these areas.

The meeting also touched upon Azerbaijan’s ongoing green energy initiatives, including wind power projects. It was noted that the local production of renewable energy equipment and the export of green energy are among the country’s key priorities for the near future.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions to identify specific areas of cooperation and to establish official collaboration between Ataseven Group and the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy.