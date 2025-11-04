Another step by the Bir Ecosystem in developing the trade industry

The e-commerce platform Birmarket, which is part of the Bir ecosystem, brought together its partners at the Merchants Forum, held to promote the development of the country’s business environment. The event, which took place on November 3, 2025, aimed to unite merchants from various regions of Azerbaijan, facilitate the exchange of experience, strengthen mutual cooperation, and present new opportunities for the growth of the e-commerce sector.

It should be noted that the Birmarket platform provides its partners with extensive infrastructure and comprehensive support. Today, it operates a network of over 1,500 “Gəl Al” pickup points, offers tens of thousands of square meters of warehouse space, and maintains an inventory of more than 3.5 million products.

Thanks to its integration into the Bir ecosystem, Birmarket has unlocked even greater opportunities for merchants. Now, nearly 4 million active Birbank customers can place orders directly through the mobile application. Remarkably, within just one month after the integration, the platform gained an additional 1 million new users, clearly demonstrating the continued strengthening of Birmarket’s market position.

Bir ecosystem unites the country’s leading brands, Birbank, Birmarket, m10 and MilliÖn, under one umbrella. At the same time, the ecosystem strengthens its impact and enriches customer experience by collaborating with strategic allies such as Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart. Thanks to this integration, customers benefit from QR payments in partner networks and public transport, credit shopping on Birmarket via Birbank, installment payments on Trendyol Azerbaijan using Birbank cards, a unified bonus program and many other solutions. All these services are built on four core pillars of the ecosystem: Unified login, Unified bonus, Unified payment and Unified credit platform, which deliver fast, convenient, cost-effective and secure services to customers.