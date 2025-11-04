ADB spotlights Uzbekistan’s push for climate-resilient water management
The ADB-backed Climate Adaptive Water Resources Management project in Uzbekistan aims to boost agricultural productivity and economic resilience by modernizing irrigation infrastructure, improving water efficiency, and strengthening institutional capacity in the country’s vital water sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy