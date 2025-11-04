OTS bets on shared tongue to tie Turkic states together

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. A common language is necessary for the strong unity of the Turkic states, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yildirim told media on the sidelines of the 18th meeting of the OTS Council of Elders in Baku, Trend reports.

He emphasized that one of the key areas of cooperation among Turkic countries remains the issue of a common alphabet, which will serve as the foundation for linguistic unity.

"The common alphabet plays an important role in strengthening cooperation among Turkic states. The outstanding educator of the Turkic world, Ismail Bey Gasprinsky, said that unity is possible only through a shared language, labor, and thought," Yildirim noted.

According to him, strengthening unity among Turkic countries will not only open the floodgates for trade and investment but also pave the way for new job opportunities, which in turn will tighten the economic bonds and boost the welfare of the OTS member states.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel