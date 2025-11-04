King of Saudi Arabia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day and National Flag Day, Trend reports.

''Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

On the occasion of your country’s Victory Day and National Flag Day, we are pleased to extend Your Excellency our sincere congratulations and best wishes.

We wish you good health and happiness, and continued progress and prosperity to the brotherly Government and people of Azerbaijan.

We reaffirm our desire to strengthen and further develop the relations between our brotherly countries and peoples in all areas.

We extend to Your Excellency our greetings and deep respect,'' the letter reads.