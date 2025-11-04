Kazakhstan PM calls for more investment in agro-processing projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 4. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has urged greater investment in agro-processing projects to boost the country’s agricultural sector and move beyond traditional grain exports, Trend reports.

Speaking at a government meeting, Bektenov emphasized the importance of developing high value-added products.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives, including corn processing projects in the Zhambyl and Turkestan regions, starch production in Astana, and the manufacture of lysine, gluten, and bioethanol in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

“To ensure comprehensive development of the agricultural sector, there should be more projects of this kind. Greater focus is needed on attracting investment in similar areas,” Bektenov said. He stressed the shift from raw grain exports toward processed products with higher added value.

Bektenov also called for strengthened food security measures. Regional authorities have been instructed to monitor stocks in stabilization funds continuously and to organize timely contracts for the supply of essential vegetables in necessary volumes.

These steps reflect Kazakhstan’s push to modernize its agro-industrial sector and expand the production of processed agricultural goods for both domestic consumption and export markets.