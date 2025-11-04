SUNOTEC, Shell sign landmark deal to advance energy storage in Central Eastern Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. SUNOTEC, a leading European developer of large-scale solar and battery energy storage systems, has signed a cross-border agreement with Shell Energy Europe B.V., marking a major step toward advancing innovative financial solutions for energy storage projects in Central Eastern Europe, Trend reports.

The five-year deal is tied to SUNOTEC’s 600+ megawatt-hour battery energy storage project, currently under development and expected to begin operations by the second quarter of 2026. The agreement provides long-term price stability, enhancing the project’s financial viability, while allowing Shell to further diversify its regional power portfolio. The transaction was facilitated by Enery Portfolio Optimisation.

As one of the first agreements of its kind in the region, the partnership underscores both companies’ shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition through technological and financial innovation.

“Agreements like this highlight SUNOTEC’s commitment to working with leading energy players who share our vision for a sustainable and forward-looking energy future,” said Kaloyan Velichkov, Founder and CEO of SUNOTEC. “By uniting technical expertise with financial ingenuity, we are helping to build a more resilient and integrated energy system.”

The deal demonstrates how cross-border cooperation and innovative financing can strengthen regional energy market integration and accelerate the deployment of large-scale renewable energy infrastructure.